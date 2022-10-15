Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to carry out mega block on October 16

Mumbai Central Railway announced on Friday that the Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections on Sunday to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between Matunga and Thane's stations, with stops at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, and Thane, and will arrive 15 minutes late. Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan between 10.25 a.m. and 3.10 p.m. will be diverted on the Up fast line between Thane and Matunga, stopping at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion before being rediverted on the Up slow line at Matunga and arriving 15 minutes late.

All Up and Down locals leaving/arriving CSMT from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule."Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled." stated in the release.

"Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled," further stated. Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period." Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Vashi section during the block period," stated the release. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

(With inputs from ANI)