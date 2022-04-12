WATCH: Tiger takes a dip to beat the heat in Mumbai zoo

Mumbai: It's summertime and with Covid-19 cases coming down, tourists are returning to their favourite hotspots. In Mumbai, the zoo has been getting a lot of visitors, young and old alike. And on a hot summer day, visitors had gala time as they saw a tiger swimming in a pond inside a zoo enclosure, trying to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 113 fresh coronavirus cases, 72 more than a day ago, and four deaths linked to the infection, while 127 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 78,75,324, while the death toll increased to 1,47,820, the department said in a bulletin. On Monday, the state had recorded 41 cases and zero fatality. All four Covid-19 fatalities were reported from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation areas in the adjoining Thane district, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.78 per cent.

Also read: Fourth wave scare: Covid-19 returns to Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Ghaziabad, Noida after several students and teachers test positive

Mumbai city reported 52 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for nearly half of the statewide tally. The health department said 127 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,26,790 and leaving the state with 714 active cases.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV