Watch: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha returns to medical college, performs surgery on 10-year old

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha entered his old workplace Tripura Medical College in Hapania at 9 am today for an Oral Cystic Lesion of a 10-year-old boy. 

Jan 11, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Hapania: Setting an example besides the political sphere, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday performed a successful dental surgery at his old workplace in Hapania, depicting his commitment towards his profession even after taking over a Constitutional post seven months ago. The Chief Minister entered his old workplace Tripura Medical College in Hapania at 9 am today for an Oral Cystic Lesion of a 10-year-old boy. Performing a successful surgery, he came out of the operation theatre at around 9.30 am with a smile on his face.

He was assisted by Dr Amit Lal Goswami, Dr Puja Debnath, Dr Rudra Prasad Chakrabarty of Dental Surgery and Maxilla Facial Surgery department. Dr Smita Paul, Dr Kanchan Das, Dr Sharmishtha Banik Sen and Dr Baishali Saha were also part of the medical team. 

The anaesthesia team included Dr Kangchai Chowdhury, Dr Paromita Das and Dr Aditi Bhattacharjee. Later, speaking to the media, Dr Saha, said that Akshit Ghosh, son of Sukanta Ghosh, is in good condition post-surgery. "There was no difficulty though I conducted the surgery after a long gap," he told reporters.

