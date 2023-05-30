Watch Video: New CCTV Clip Shows Shahbad Dairy Murder Accused Waiting For Girl Before Killing Her

New Delhi: A new CCTV video of accused Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, talking to his friend before he committed the heinous crime is going viral on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen waiting for the girl before stabbing her. Delhi`s Rohini court on Tuesday sent Sahil to two-day police remand. The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening. The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder. A video of the chilling murder is taking rounds on social media.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday. The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder. He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, news agency IANS quoted a senior police official as saying. Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday. "The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend`s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim`s father," the official added.

As per initial autopsy report, the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull ruptured after she was attacked by a blunt object, however, a detailed report is awaited. Sahil's interrogation revealed that he had hatched a conspiracy to kill her a few days ago. He had bought the knife used in crime 15 days ago.

"To avoid being detected by the police through CCTV footage, after the incident, he switched off his phone and went to Rithala and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt lives, after changing two buses," news agency IANS quoted Delhi police officials as saying.

As per sources, the victim Sakshi did not want to continue the relationship with him and she was ignoring her for the last many days. Meanwhile, police teams are also scanning his social media accounts and the weapon used in commission of crime, which he threw at Rithala.

Police are also investigating the love triangle. "Sakshi and Sahil had started talking to each other in 2021 and now she was talking to one Praveen, whom she knew even before she met Sahil. Sahil was not happy with her talking to Parveen again," the sources added.

However, the real motive behind the killing of Sakshi is yet to be revealed.