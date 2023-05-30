Delhi Shahbad Dairy Murder Case: How One Phone Call Led Cops To Accused

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed repeatedly and bludgeoned to death by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night, an incident that has drawn massive outrage as the video of the horrific killing appeared on social media platforms. The accused, who has been identified as Sahil, was arrested from Aterna village in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

A nearly 90-second video of the incident showed the 20-year-old accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly. In a shocking display of public apathy, several people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack.

The victim received 34 injuries on her body and her skull was ruptured, Delhi Police said, adding the final autopsy report is awaited. The two were in a 'relationship' but had a quarrel on Saturday. The victim had gone shopping on Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend's child when she was accosted by Sahil in the densely populated neighbourhood, the police added.

Delhi murder case: How one phone call led to Sahil's arrest

During the investigation, Delhi Police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spoke to the victim's family, who said she was going around with a boy named Sahil.

"We reached his place and the boy was found absconding. Technical surveillance was mounted. We questioned his relatives and worked on all technical aspects," a senior police officer said.

A phone by his aunt to his father informing him about Sahil's sudden arrival helped police to nab him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the cop added.

He had switched off his mobile phone after the incident and headed for his aunt's house in Bulandshahr on a bus, police said.

Shahbad Dairy murder accused was in relationship with victim since 2021

A police officer, who is part of the investigation, said when Sahil was questioned about his relationship with the victim, he said he was with her since June 2021. The teen girl had stopped talking to Sahil a few days ago and had had a fight with him a day before she was killed.

"The girl was in a relationship with Sahil since 2021, but of late, they often fought over things and shared a strained relationship. She eventually stopped talking to him and wanted to end her relationship with him completely, but he kept approaching her and wanted to reunite with her," the officer said.

Police are also trying to know more about a tattoo the victim had on her hand bearing the name 'Praveen' who they say could also be a cause of frequent fights between Sahil and the girl and her eventual killing.