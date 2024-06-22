Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759721
NewsIndia
GURUGRAM NEWS

Watch: Violence Erupts In Gurugram After Worker Run Over By Factory Bus

Violence erupted in Gurugram's Sector 35 after a worker was allegedly run over by a factory bus, injuring a police officer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Violence Erupts In Gurugram After Worker Run Over By Factory Bus

New Delhi: Violence broke out on Saturday in Gurugram’s Sector 35, Haryana following the death of a worker who was allegedly run over by a factory bus. Police personnel was injured as the crowd damaged several vehicles. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA Video
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA Video
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?