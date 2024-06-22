Watch: Violence Erupts In Gurugram After Worker Run Over By Factory Bus

New Delhi: Violence broke out on Saturday in Gurugram’s Sector 35, Haryana following the death of a worker who was allegedly run over by a factory bus. Police personnel was injured as the crowd damaged several vehicles.

