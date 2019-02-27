Watch Zee News live streaming on India-Pakistan standoff

New Delhi: India shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that crossed the LoC after violating the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. Indian Air Force took the action moments after Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has claimed to have arrested an Indian pilot after shooting down two aircraft of Indian Air Force.

In a befitting response to Pakistan over their failure to control terrorism on home-soil, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, nearly 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday. The pre-dawn operation eliminated a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar later confirmed that the air strikes did take place at the terror camp at Balakot but denied any damage to his cadre or family members.

India's strike came 11 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF troopers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. This is the first time that the IAF crossed into Pakistan after the 1971 war.

With Agency Inputs