Watchman beaten up and paraded naked for molesting minor girl in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Police said on Monday that a watchman of a residential complex in Palghar's Virar area was thrashed by some people and paraded naked on the streets for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

Police said that the watchman allegedly molested the minor girl on Sunday night in Bolinj in the township. The 22-year-old guard was beaten up by a mob which included several women.

Maharashtra: Locals thrashed a security guard of a society in Virar on July 14, accusing him of molesting a minor girl. A case has been registered by the police and investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/nBl7oCVEuu — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Senior Inspector Appar Saheb Lengre of Arnala police station said the watchman sustained injuries after the public beating and he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police have booked him under section 354 (assault to outrage modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the mother of the minor girl, the watchman molested the girl when she returned from tuitions in the evening. The victim's mother approached the police on Sunday and filed a formal complaint in this regard. It is to be noted that the police is yet to register any case in connection with the assault on the watchman.