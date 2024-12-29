Water Cannons, Lathicharge On Students As BPSC Re-Exam Protests Intensify In Patna

Police in Patna used water cannons and mild force on Sunday to disperse protesters demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13. The protests, which began earlier in the day at Gandhi Maidan, saw students joined by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore before escalating into a march towards the chief minister’s residence. The situation intensified when protesters attempted to breach barricades near JP Golumber, prompting police action. "Water cannons and mild force were used to disperse protesters who had blocked traffic by lying on the roads," said District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

Several protesters were detained, and an FIR was registered against 21 identified individuals, including Prashant Kishore, Jan Suraaj party president Manoj Bharti, city tutor Ramanshu Mishra, and 600-700 unidentified persons for defying administrative warnings and organizing an unauthorized gathering at Gandhi Maidan. "The protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan despite being warned that any demonstration there would be deemed unauthorized," the DM added.

Prashant Kishore, who addressed the students for an hour, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for prioritizing a private visit to Delhi over addressing the grievances of aspirants. "The CM does not have time to listen to the protesting aspirants. The protest will continue until their demand for the cancellation of the exam is met. I am always with the students," Kishore said. He suggested that students adopt a "relay fast" approach to sustain their protest while minimizing health risks.

The protest stems from allegations of a question paper leak during the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Protesters argue that conducting a re-examination in only one center is unfair, given the widespread nature of the alleged leak. A protesting BPSC aspirant expressed disappointment in the government’s response. "We never expected the government to treat us like this. We are fighting for our rights, not for political gains," the student said.

The district administration has stated that the government is sensitive to the concerns of the youth. The chief secretary agreed to meet a five-member delegation of BPSC aspirants to discuss their grievances, but the protestors were reportedly unable to organize a delegation. "The government has been responsive. A meeting with senior officials was arranged, but the protestors seemed disorganized," the DM explained.

Meanwhile, two Patna-based tutors, Ramanshu Mishra and Rohan Anand, were arrested on charges of inciting the protests. "Both tutors are out on conditional bail and are undergoing medical treatment," a senior police official said. The protest, which began with students seeking justice for what they call an unfair examination process, has now drawn political figures and public attention. While the administration has called for dialogue, the students have vowed to continue their fight until their demands are met.