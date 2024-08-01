Water Leaks From Dome Of New Parliament, Bucket Placed Underneath; Congress Slams Government | Video

New Delhi: In an ironic twist befitting a dramatic monsoon, the BJP-led Central government is in hot waters as videos surfaced showing water leaking in the Parliament lobby. As Delhi faced heavy rainfall, it appears the Parliament building couldn’t quite weather the storm. While Congress MP Manickam Tagore introduced an adjournment motion regarding the issue in Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP for investing billions in constructing a new Parliament, suggesting that proceedings be relocated to the old building.

The Samajwadi Party chief took to social media platform ‘X’, Yadav wrote, “The old parliament was better than this new parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet.”

He further suggested, “Why not go back to the old parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the parliament built with billions of rupees.”

इस नई संसद से अच्छी तो वो पुरानी संसद थी, जहाँ पुराने सांसद भी आकर मिल सकते थे। क्यों न फिर से पुरानी संसद चलें, कम-से-कम तब तक के लिए, जब तक अरबों रुपयों से बनी संसद में पानी टपकने का कार्यक्रम चल रहा है।



जनता पूछ रही है कि भाजपा सरकार में बनी हर नई छत से पानी टपकना, उनकी… pic.twitter.com/PpJ36k6RJm — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 1, 2024

Criticizing the BJP over recent reports of leaks in the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the latest incident in Parliament, Yadav questioned, "Is water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government a part of their deliberate design or..."

The new Parliament building, part of the government's ambitious Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista Redevelopment Project, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023.

Despite its state-of-the-art amenities and a construction cost of Rs 862 crore over an area of 64,500 square meters, several opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 108 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day total in July in 14 years. The heavy downpour has claimed at least nine lives in rain-related incidents, disrupted normal life, submerged roads, and left residential areas waterlogged.