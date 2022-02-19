Water scarcity biggest issue in Hisar, will get it resolved: Dr Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Zee Group Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday (February 19) visited Haryana’s Bheri Akbarpur village and assured the locals that the water scarcity issue among others will be resolved soon.

Dr Chandra, who reached the spot to attend a special programme in honour of Saint Ravidas, received 10 key demands from the villagers, out of which, water scarcity was one of the major issues. He assured the people of Hisar that he will talk to the concerned officials and find a resolution to the water plausibility.

The leader also promised the locals that he will get an entrance gate erected near the turn of the Uklana area and explained to them the importance of the Agroha Dham.

Paying tributes to Saint Ravidas, Dr Chandra said, “We all must inculcate the values of Guru Ravidas.” The leader also visited and paid his respects by visiting Baba Ramdev temple in Bheri Akbarpur.

Dr Chandra also said that the upliftment of farmers is a topmost priority for him and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a well-wisher of the farmers.

Haryana Vyapar Mandal President Bajrang Das Garg was also present in this program, which was organised on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

At the same time, the organizer of the event, Satbir Beria, shared his experiences with Dr Subhash Chandra and praised him. He said that ever since he got the blessings of Dr Subhash Chandra, his condition has changed.

Live TV