हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Subhash Chandra

Water scarcity biggest issue in Hisar, will get it resolved: Dr Subhash Chandra

Dr Subhash Chandra assured the people of Hisar that he will talk to the concerned officials and find a resolution to the water plausibility issue in the area.

Water scarcity biggest issue in Hisar, will get it resolved: Dr Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Zee Group Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday (February 19) visited Haryana’s Bheri Akbarpur village and assured the locals that the water scarcity issue among others will be resolved soon.

Dr Chandra, who reached the spot to attend a special programme in honour of Saint Ravidas, received 10 key demands from the villagers, out of which, water scarcity was one of the major issues. He assured the people of Hisar that he will talk to the concerned officials and find a resolution to the water plausibility.

The leader also promised the locals that he will get an entrance gate erected near the turn of the Uklana area and explained to them the importance of the Agroha Dham.

Paying tributes to Saint Ravidas, Dr Chandra said, “We all must inculcate the values of Guru Ravidas.” The leader also visited and paid his respects by visiting Baba Ramdev temple in Bheri Akbarpur.

Dr Chandra also said that the upliftment of farmers is a topmost priority for him and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a well-wisher of the farmers.

Haryana Vyapar Mandal President Bajrang Das Garg was also present in this program, which was organised on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

At the same time, the organizer of the event, Satbir Beria, shared his experiences with Dr Subhash Chandra and praised him. He said that ever since he got the blessings of Dr Subhash Chandra, his condition has changed. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Subhash ChandraZee FounderSubhash Chandra in HisarBheri AkbarpurGuru Ravidas
Next
Story

Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured as Mercedes collides with truck in Cantt area

Must Watch

PT11M

UP Elections 2022: 'Akhilesh has decided to save terrorists'-Anurag Thakur