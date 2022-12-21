Water supply in Delhi to be affected in THESE areas on Dec 22 and 23 - Check list
Check out the areas where the water supply will be affected on December 22 and 23 as per Delhi Jal Board's notification.
- The Delhi Jal Board, on Tuesday, announced that the water supply will be affected in certain areas of the city on Dec 22 and 23
- This is due to the annual program for flushing of the Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board, on Tuesday, announced that the water supply will be affected in certain areas of the city on Dec 22 and 23 due to the annual program for flushing of the Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station. As per the notification, residents are advised to store water ahead of the days, as per their requirement. In addition, water tankers will be available in areas where requested.
The Delhi Jal Board's tweet read, "Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 22.12.2022 & 23.12.2022 in the following areas. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request."
Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 22.12.2022 & 23.12.2022 in the following areas. #DJB4U #DJBWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/0GzYBGL0h6 — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) December 20, 2022
These are the areas where water supply will be affected:
- Chitra Vihar
- Nirman Vihar
- Preet Vihar
- Shakarpur
- Laxmi Nagar
- Patpar Ganj Society area
- East Vinod Nagar
- West Vinod Nagar
- Vivek Vihar Ph-I
- Vivek Vihar Ph-II
- Janta Colony
- Jhilmil
- Shivam Enclave
- B.P. Station
- Pocket I, Pocket II, Pocket III Mayur Vihar Ph-I
- Geeta Colony
- D&E-Block-CR Park
- Hemkunt Colony
- B-Block - Kalkaji
- Motia Khan
- DDA Flats
- Bapa Nagar
- Tank Road
- Dev Nagar
- Regarpura
- Inderlok Area
- Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony and its adjacent area
- O-Block
- West Patel Nagar Area
- Balmiki Mandir Area
- Bodella BPS
- AG-I
- Vikas Puri - DG-L
- Vikas Puri
- Gurudwara Inder Puri Area
- Janta Park Area
- Multani Dhanda & Paharganj Area
- Neeti Bagh
- Kailash Kunj
- Aravali Apptt.
- Munirika Vihar Apartment
- Desh Bandhu Apartment
- Pocket A, Pocket B, Pocket C, Pocket D Mayur Vihar Ph-II
- Ghazipur Village
