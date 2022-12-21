Water supply in Delhi to be affected in THESE areas on Dec 22 and 23 - Check list

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board, on Tuesday, announced that the water supply will be affected in certain areas of the city on Dec 22 and 23 due to the annual program for flushing of the Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station. As per the notification, residents are advised to store water ahead of the days, as per their requirement. In addition, water tankers will be available in areas where requested.

The Delhi Jal Board's tweet read, "Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 22.12.2022 & 23.12.2022 in the following areas. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request."

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir & Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 22.12.2022 & 23.12.2022 in the following areas.

These are the areas where water supply will be affected: