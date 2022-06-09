हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi water supply

Water supply in Delhi to be hit again, here are areas that will be affected from today

The Delhi Jal Board said that the water scarcity in the capital is due to the depletion of the water level at the Wazirabad pond. 

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: REUTERS)

New Delhi: Water supply will be hit in the national capital again starting Thursday (June 9, 2022), the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday as it issued a list of areas that will be affected. The DJB said that the water scarcity in Delhi is due to the depletion of the water level at the Wazirabad pond following a reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna. Operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants and the supply will be disrupted from Thursday morning till the pond level improves to normal, it said.

"Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 667.60 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from WTP at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla," the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement.

"Water supply shall be affected since the morning of 09.06.2022 and so on till the pond level improves to normal. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," it added.

Areas in Delhi where water supply is likely to be affected

The areas likely to be affected are civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas, and south Delhi will also face a water shortage.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively. The plants supply drinking water to northeast Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

As per a report, Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD. Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) -- and the Yamuna (65 MGD). CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via the Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city. 

