Wayanad Landslide Tragedy: 63 Dead, Hundreds Trapped as Heavy Rains Hinder Rescue Efforts; PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Respond

A devastating landslide struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district, Kerala, on Tuesday morning, causing widespread destruction. The tragedy has claimed 63 lives, with many others injured and hundreds still trapped under debris. The Indian Army is conducting a rapid rescue operation, but heavy rain and obstructed paths are hindering efforts.

The landslide has severely damaged infrastructure, including the collapse of a critical bridge. Several trains, including the Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity Express, have been cancelled due to severe flooding on the tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible support and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Wayanad soon.

Villages like Mundakkai and Chooralmala are severely affected. State and central agencies, including the NDRF and Civil Defense teams, are actively involved in rescue operations, working tirelessly to save lives and restore normalcy.

Challenges in Rescue Operations: Heavy rains, large boulders, and uprooted trees are obstructing rescue teams. Two Air Force helicopters have been deployed, but landing difficulties persist due to adverse weather conditions.

