WBBSE Madhyamik results 2020 declared, check wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for West Bengal Class 10 board toppers, pass percentage

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board has declared the Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 on Wednesday (July 15) at 10 am on official website wbbse.or and wbresults.nic.in.

Students can get their WB class 10th result 2020 by visiting the official website and filling the details. The results is also be available on third-party website examresults.net.

The result dates announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14).

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download mark sheet for future use

Candidates can check their result via SMS also. They have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

This year the results were delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020.

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Friday, July 17. The Higher Secondary (HS) result will be declared without conducting the exams which were scheduled to be held on July 2, 6 and 8