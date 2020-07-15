West Bengal Class 10 board 2020 live results, check wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for WBBSE Madhyamik marks

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15) at 10 am on WBBSE official website wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. Once declared students can get their WB class 10th result 2020 by visiting the official website and filling the details. The results will also be available on third-party website examresults.net.

The result dates announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14).

Follow all the live updates on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

# Students will be given WB Madhyamik mark sheets from schools on July 22 and 23, 2020.

# Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download mark sheet for future use.

# Schools will distribute the mark sheets maintaining social distancing as there are several areas under lockdown and multiple containment zones across the state

#To pass the WBBSE exams, it is mandatory that students pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent. The Board has given students an option to appear in supplementary examinations.