WBCS Prelims Answer Key 2022: How many marks can you score? Check details HERE

New Delhi: The 'Answer Key' of the WBCS Preliminary Examination has been released. According to the West Bengal Public Service Commission, if there is an objection to any 'answer key', the application can be made between June 28 (Tuesday) and July 4. Candidates can do so from the commission's official website wbpsc.gov.in.

How to check 'Answer Key' for WBCS Preliminary Exam (WBCS Prelims 2022 Answer Key)?

1) Click on west Bengal Public Service Commission's (WBPSC) official website wbpsc.gov.in.

2) There is an 'EXAMINATION' tab at the top. There is an "answer key" in it. You have to click on it.

3) A new page will open. There is a PDF mark next to the 'Answer Key of West Bengal Civil Service (EXE.) ETC. (Preliminary) Examination, 2022'. You have to click on it. Then the PDF will open.

4) Download the PDF and keep it for the future. Add your own answer as well.

WBCS Preliminary Exam 2022

The WBCS preliminary exam was held on Sunday (June 19). In three days, the 'Answer Key' of the WBCS Preliminary Examination was published. However, it is not yet known when the results of the prelims will be published. If you pass the exam, job seekers will get a chance to take the mains exam.

Candidate Selection Procedure

Candidates are selected through preliminary, mains exam and personality test. The written exam will be conducted in two phases - Preliminary and Mains. The preliminary examination will consist of 1. English Composition, 2. General Science, 3. Current Affairs of National and International Events, 4. Indian History, 5. Special Importance of West Bengal with The Geography of India, 6. Indian Polity and Economy, 7. Indian National Movement, 8. General Mental Ability. Each of them has a total of 200 marks with 25 marks. If you pass the preliminary, then you can take the mains exam.

Live TV