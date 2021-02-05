WBJEE 2021 exam to be held on this date, notice released on wbjee.nic.in

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.

The exam board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. Candidates would be able to get admission in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State through WBJEE 2021 score.

Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August.

WBJEE 2021 exams have been delayed this year due to the global pandemic. The board will conduct the exam with proper COVID 19 SOPs and guidelines.

