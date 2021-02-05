हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

West Bengal JEE exam

WBJEE 2021 exam to be held on this date, notice released on wbjee.nic.in

The exam board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August. 

WBJEE 2021 exam to be held on this date, notice released on wbjee.nic.in

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.

The exam board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. Candidates would be able to get admission in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State through WBJEE 2021 score.

Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August. 

WBJEE 2021 exams have been delayed this year due to the global pandemic. The board will conduct the exam with proper COVID 19 SOPs and guidelines. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal JEE examJEE exam 2020WBJEE
Next
Story

Ghazipur seems like India-Pakistan border, farmers look like prisoners: Opposition MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M24S

Zee Aadhyatma: Visiting Ujjain Mahakal Temple