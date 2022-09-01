WBJEE 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is conducting the WBJEE Counseling 2022 for candidates to take the entrance exam this year. Those chosen to participate in the counselling must sign up by today. Candidates may take note that the WBJEE Board has made the registration link available for them to use on the WBJEE official website, wbjee.nic.in. Today's choice filling form also needs to be completed by the candidates. Both must be completed before tonight, September 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

Candidates can read the WBJEE Counseling announcement once before submitting their applications. The WBJEE Board will issue the WBJEE First Allotment Seat Result after registration, choice filling, and locking are complete. According to the schedule, it will be launched on September 7, 2022. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets releasing TODAY

WBJEE 2022 Counseling: Here’s how to register

Visit the website – wbjee.nic.in

Candidates then click on the link on the homepage that reads Registration and Choice Filling for WBJEE Counseling 2022

The link will open on your laptop screen

Log in and fill in the details

Pay the fees and submit the choices

Submit and download the form

Keep a copy for future reference

The WBJEE Counseling procedure will involve seat allocation, choice selection, fee payment, and registration. Candidates must pay fees and other expenses after the seat allocation result. They won't be admitted to colleges until after the second allotment result and mop-up round allotment seat result.