WBJEE 2022: The result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, which was held on April 30, 2022, is expected to be released on June 17, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.in. "The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE 2022) for admission into Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/ Colleges in West Bengal will be revealed on Friday, 17th June 2022," according to the official announcement.

To access the results, students will have to submit their application number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. In 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result was declared on August 7. This year, WBJEE exam 2022 was conducted in offline mode on April 30, 2022.

Here are the steps to check your result:

- Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on WBJEE result link

- Edit required details – roll number, other credentials

- WBJEE result will appear on the screen

- Download and take a printout

Candidates who clear the cutoff marks get admission into undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different universities, government colleges as well as self- financing Engineering and Technology institutes in the state.