wbjee 2022

WBJEE 2022 Results to be declared soon, check out model answer key on wbjeeb.nic.in

The results for WBJEE 2022 have not been declared yet, however, the examination's official website has shared a model answer key for students.

WBJEE 2022 Results to be declared soon, check out model answer key on wbjeeb.nic.in
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The examination results for WBJEE 2022 will soon be declared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination on their official website - https://wbjeeb.nic.in/. Prior to declaring the results, the official website has released the provisional answer sheet or model answer key of  WBJEE 2022.

The link to the model answer key is available on the website's (https://wbjeeb.nic.in/) homepage. Students can visit the website and find it in the ticker box or as one of the options in the options column.

WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30 online. The candidates who will be shortlisted based on their WBJEE exam result will be then called for the counselling process as per the website.

Students waiting for the results should note that the results for WBJEE 2022 are not out yet on their official website. However, when the are declared, students can easily access them by visiting the WBJEE Exam website and then clicking on the link directing them to the results. 

Most likely, they will be asked to enter their login information upon which they can view their results. 

There will also be an option to download your exam result so that you may print it for future use.

Tags:
wbjee 2022WBJEE 2022 exam resultsWBJEE 2022 resultsWest Bengal Joint Entrance Examination
