WBJEE ANM GNM 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the OMR response sheet for the WB ANM GNM 2022. Candidates can now check their can check their recorded responses for the WB ANM GNM entrance exam on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections paying the application fee to challenge the answer key.

WB ANM GNM 2022 Response sheet: How to raise objections

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the OMR response sheet link

Login using your application number and date of birth

WB ANM GNM 2022 OMR Response Sheet will appear on the portal

Raise objection if any and pay the processing fee, submit

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 to challenge each question/response. Candidates can challenge the responses in the answer key till July 17.

