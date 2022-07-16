WBJEE ANM GNM 2022 OMR response sheet released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here
Candidates can challenge the responses in the WBJEE ANM GNM answer key till July 17 on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in, scroll down for direct link.
WBJEE ANM GNM 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the OMR response sheet for the WB ANM GNM 2022. Candidates can now check their can check their recorded responses for the WB ANM GNM entrance exam on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections paying the application fee to challenge the answer key.
WB ANM GNM 2022 Response sheet: How to raise objections
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the OMR response sheet link
Login using your application number and date of birth
WB ANM GNM 2022 OMR Response Sheet will appear on the portal
Raise objection if any and pay the processing fee, submit
WBJEE ANM GNM Response Shee Direct Link
Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 to challenge each question/response. Candidates can challenge the responses in the answer key till July 17.
