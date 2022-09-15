WBJEE Counseling 2022: WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment RELEASED on wbjee.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

WBJEE Counseling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result in online mode. The WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 is now available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates have to enter their application number and password on the candidate portal to check the WBJEE seat allotment results 2022. Candidates allotted seats in round 2 of WBJEE counselling 2022 have to complete the admission fee payment and seat acceptance till September 19. The WBJEE 2022 document verification process for round 2 will also be concluded on September 19. To check WBJEE seat allotment result round 2 the following steps have to be followed.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

WBJEE round 2 seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

In according to the schedule, candidates must get in touch with the assigned Institute or visit their website to learn about the dates and all of the admissions requirements. After the results are announced on September 15, 2022, the full procedure will begin. The process must be completed in its entirety by September 19, 2022, at 6 p.m.