WBJEE Counselling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board WBJEEB has issued the WBJEE counselling 2022 notification. WBJEE counseling dates 2022 will be released shortly on the official website--wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who qualified the WBJEE 2022 exam can check the official notification and keep checking the website for the WBJEE counselling date.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Guidelines

- The registration, payment of seat acceptance fee, choice filling, provisional admission etc will only be in the centralized online process.

- There will be three rounds of counselling -- Allotment, Upgradation and Mop Up.

- Candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500.

- The counselling will be for admission in the institutes and courses as mentioned in the approved seat matrix received from the competent authority and published on the board’s website.

- Candidates meeting the eligibility requirements and securing a rank in the WBJEE 2022 can register for counselling.

- Candidates can register only at the beginning of the first round.

- The board will not convert or de-reserve any vacant seat in the reserved category to the General or unreserved category.

- The vacant seats under the TFW category will not be converted to General or unreserved category.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process

- Register by visiting the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

- Pay the counselling fee.

- Select the institution and courses of your choice.

- On the basis of preference, merit and availability seats will be allotted.

- Candidates after that need to go for document verification.

- Finally, the candidates will have to reach the allotted institution for admission confirmation.

WBJEEB conducts the online WBJEE counselling 2022 for admission to Undergraduate, UG Courses in the participating University for the candidates who qualified the WBJEE and the JEE Main exam and secured a rank. Since JEE Mains result for both sessions is now released, WBJEEB will shortly commence the counselling process.