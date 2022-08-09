Assam CEE Result: Assam Combined Entrance Examination, Assam CEE Result 2022 is declared Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU has released the Assam CEE Rankcard 2022 on the official website-- astu.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can check and download their CEE Rank list 2022 using their application number and password. Candidates can refer to the Assam CEE result 2022 Direct link mentioned below to access their rankcard.

Assam CEE 2022 Result: Here is how to check scorecard

- Go to the official website-- astu.ac.in

- On the appeared homepage, click on the flashing CEE 2022 Rank card tab

- Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

- Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

- Key in your application number and password

- Submit the credentials

- Assam CEE result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Check and download the result

- Take a print out for future refrences

Assam CEE 2022 exam was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm in a pen and paper-based mode. As the CEE result is out, the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam will be conducting the Assam CEE counseling 2022 for all qualified candidates. CEE Counseling dates 2022 will be released on the official website shortly.