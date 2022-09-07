NewsIndia
WBJEE Counselling Result 2022: WBJEE Counselling Seat Allotment Result RELEASED on wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

WBJEE Counselling Result 2022: WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment results released on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

WBJEE Counselling Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result declared announcement has been made today, on September 7, 2022. Candidates can now check their WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result online on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The steps and direct link to check this counselling result have been shared below.

Please take note that the organisation in charge of administering the exam has not set a certain time for the announcement of the WBJEE Counseling Seat Allotment results. According to local media reports, the results are expected to be made public this afternoon because the admissions process must start then.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Download Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link.
  • Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.
  • WBJEE seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen.

WBJEE Counselling Result 2022: Date and Time

Event Details
WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Result September 7, 2022
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result time Likely be by 3 pm
Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee and reporting to the allotted institute September 7 to 12, 2022
WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment September 15, 2022

Candidates should be aware that the admissions procedure will start as soon as the WBJEE Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results are released. Candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the designated institute between now and September 12, 2022.

 

