WBJEE Counselling Result 2022: Candidates can access their WBJEE 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in in accordance with the schedule. Today's announcement of the WBJEE Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results only applies to the initial round of counselling. From August 26 through September 1, 2022, all applicants who received honours in the WBJEE Result 2022 were eligible to apply for this round of admissions.

Please take note that the organisation in charge of administering the exam has not set a certain time for the announcement of the WBJEE Counseling Seat Allotment results. According to local media reports, the results are expected to be made public this afternoon because the admissions process must start then. ALSO READ: IIT JAM 2023 application begins TODAY at jam.iitg.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How To Download Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link.

Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

WBJEE seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen.

WBJEE Counselling Result 2022: Date and Time

Event Details WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Result September 7, 2022 WBJEE Seat Allotment Result time Likely be by 3 pm Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee and reporting to the allotted institute September 7 to 12, 2022 WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment September 15, 2022

Candidates should be aware that the admissions procedure will start as soon as the WBJEE Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results are released. Candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the designated institute between now and September 12, 2022.