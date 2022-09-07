NewsIndia
IIT JAM 2023 application begins TODAY at jam.iitg.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IIT JAM 2023 application process has commenced from today, September 7, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the admission test can visit the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in and apply.

IIT JAM 2023: Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Admission test for Masters, IIT JAM 2023 application process has commenced today, September 7, 2022. Candidates can apply on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in, if they want to take the admission test. The IIT JAM 2023 will be held at IIT Guwahati. IIT JAM 2023 applications must be submitted by October 11, 2022.

Candidates should be graduates of any reputable university when they apply for the IIT JAM 2023. Those who are currently enrolled in their last year or semester of graduation may also apply, but if chosen, they must submit their diploma by September 1, 2023. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2022 Result: MAH B.HMCT Results DECLARED 

IIT JAM 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official website-- jam.iitg.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the application portal link
  • A new login/registration page would open
  • Register yourself and log in using the generated credentials
  • Fill in the IIT JAM 2023 application form
  • Key in the details and upload asked documents
  • Pay the application and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future references

JAM 2023 scores will be utilized by a number of CFTIs, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET, for admissions to more than  2300 seats.For the academic year 2023–2024, admission to more than 3000 places in postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs will be based on JAM 2023 scores. Without a second interview or written test, the candidates will be admitted based only on their JAM 2023 scores.

 

