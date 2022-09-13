NewsIndia
WBJEE Counselling schedule RELEASED for JEE Main candidates on wbjeeb.nic.in- Check schedule here

WBJEE Counselling 2022: As per the schedule, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will commence the counseling for JEE Mains candidates from September 29, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

WBJEE Counselling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Counselling schedule is released for the JEE Mains candidates. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will start counselling for JEE Mains students on September 29, 2022, in accordance with the schedule. Candidates would have to select their options and pay the registration cost in order to register.

JEE Mains rank holders will be admitted through the WBJEE Counseling procedure to undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-funded institutions in the state of West Bengal. Candidates must register on the official website, wbjeec.nic.in, according to the timeline specified.

WBJEE-JEE Mains Counselling Schedule 2022

Registration process September 29 to October 11, 2022
Choice filling and locking October 10 to 11, 2022
1st round seat allotment result September 14, 2022
2nd round seat allotment result 20-Oct-22

The document verification round will require candidates who have applied for WBJEE Counselling to show up, and they will need to bring documents like their JEE Mains rank card, a letter confirming their provisional seat allotment, their educational credentials, their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, among others.


 

