WBPSC Opens Applications for 81 Posts - Check Eligibility Criteria

New Delhi: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a preliminary notice announcing the availability of 81 positions spanning various categories. These roles encompass Fisheries Extension Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Fishery Supervisor, and others within the WB Junior Fishery Services Grade II. The application window for these vacancies opened on April 22 and is set to close on May 13. Interested candidates can submit their applications via the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for WBPSC ARO Recruitment 2024, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. Educational Qualification: Detailed educational prerequisites for Fisheries Extension Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Fishery Supervisor, and other positions will be outlined in the official notification PDF. Applicants are required to possess a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field from an accredited university. Specific qualifications may vary depending on the position.

2. Language Proficiency: Candidates may be required to demonstrate proficiency in Bengali, unless Nepali is their mother tongue.

3. Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens or hold lawful permanent residency status.

4. Additional Criteria: Other criteria such as physical standards, prior experience, or specific skills pertinent to the job role may also be considered.

5. Age Limit: Candidates applying for WBPSC ARO Recruitment 2024 must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxations may be provided by the government for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

NUMBER OF POSTS

–– UR: 32 posts

–– OBC “A”: 8 posts

–– OBC “B”: 5 posts

–– SC: 16 posts

–– ST: 5 posts

–– PwBD: 6 posts

–– EWS: 8 posts

–– MSP: 1 post

BPSC ARO RECRUITMENT 2024: APPLICATION PROCESS

STEP 1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at wbpsc.gov.in.

STEP 2. Locate and click on the ‘WBPSC ARO Recruitment 2024’ link displayed on the homepage.

STEP 3. Complete the application form by providing the necessary information and ensuring all required documents are attached.

STEP 4. If you have paid the application fee offline, submit the form accordingly.

STEP 5. Remember to retain a printout of your WBPSC ARO application for future reference.

For WBPSC ARO Recruitment 2024, the application fee varies depending on the candidate's category, as outlined in the official notification. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 110 as the application fee, while candidates from the SC/ST/PWD categories in West Bengal are exempt from this fee. The deadline for application submission is May 13, and candidates may pay the exam fee offline by May 14.