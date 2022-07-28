NewsIndia
WB SSC SCAM

WBSSC scam: 'TMC takes STRICT action', Mamata Banerjee after sacking Partha Chatterjee as minister

Mamata's remarks came minutes after the West Bengal government removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CM Mamata today removed Partha from her cabinet
  • She said that her party takes strict action against corrupt officials
  • Partha has been arrested by ED in connection with WB SSC scam

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chie Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party takes the strictest action against those involved in cases of corruption, no matter what position they hold, apparently referring to the sacking of teacher recruitment scam accused Partha Chatterjee as a minister. “I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many plannings behind it, but I don't want to go into details,” West Bengal CM said.

 

 

Her remarks came minutes after the West Bengal government removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

 

 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event here that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being. The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city. 

WB SSC scamPartha ChatterjeeMamata BanerjeeArpita MukherjeeEnforcement DirectorateWest BengalTMC

