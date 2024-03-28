Following India's summoning of a high-ranking US diplomat to express discontent regarding comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Washington said that it is integral for equitable, transparent, and prompt legal procedures, stating, "We believe no one should oppose such principles." US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections."

Miller addressed a query during the State Department briefing concerning India's summoning of Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena in New Delhi earlier that day, as well as the freezing of bank accounts belonging to the Congress party. He acknowledged the Congress party's claims regarding the freezing of their accounts by tax authorities, suggesting that such actions could hinder their ability to campaign effectively in the upcoming elections. Miller emphasised the importance of fair, transparent, and prompt legal procedures for addressing these matters.

#WATCH | On India summons US diplomat over comments on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and freezing of Congress bank accounts, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller says, "We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.… pic.twitter.com/dWSDumsZXf — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs convened a meeting with Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at their office located in South Block, Delhi, expressing a vigorous objection to comments made by a US State Department official regarding Mr. Kejriwal's arrest. The meeting lasted for over half an hour.

Meanwhile, the Ministery of External Affairs said that India's legal system operates under the guidance of an impartial judiciary dedicated to ensuring fair and prompt resolutions. Criticising this foundation is unjustified.

Kejriwal has been arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation associated with the alleged excise policy "scam." The case revolves around accusations of corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. Previously, the Ministry of External Affairs voiced strong disapproval of statements made by the spokesperson of the US State Department regarding specific legal proceedings in India.