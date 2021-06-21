We are preparing for COVID-19 third wave if it comes: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

New Delhi: Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Monday (June 21, 2021) said that the Centre is preparing for COVID-19 third wave if it hits the country.

"If God forbid the third wave comes, the way experts are saying, we are preparing for it," Choubey told Zee Media.

As per a Reuters poll of medical experts, a third wave is likely to hit India by October. However, the June 3-17 snap survey of 40 healthcare specialists, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from around the world showed a 'significant pickup in vaccinations will likely provide some cover' to a fresh outbreak.

Speaking on the vaccination, Ashwini Choubey expressed that it is a matter of great happiness that the free COVID-19 vaccines for every 18+ campaign is beginning on International Yoga Day.

He made an appeal to people to get themselves vaccinated and motivate others to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

"It is not a political issue, it is the work of saving the people of the society," he said on the opposition targetting the Centre over the procurement of vaccines.

"We did not discriminate and began the vaccination drive as per the Exports Committee decided," he added.

The Minister of State for Health also informed that an adequate quantity of vaccine has been sent to every state.

He stated that the states and UTs are informed 15 days in advance about the stock they will be receiving.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crores on Sunday.



Live TV