Thomas Cup 2022

'Yes, we can do it' attitude is India's new strength: PM Modi tells Thomas Cup winners

 The badminton contingent hosted by PM Modi on Sunday created history by winning the first Thomas Cup in history for India.

&#039;Yes, we can do it&#039; attitude is India&#039;s new strength: PM Modi tells Thomas Cup winners
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the badminton contingent for Thomas Cup and Uber Cup and said that the athletes 'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become the new strength of India. The badminton contingent hosted by PM Modi today created history by winning the first Thomas Cup in history for India. Men's badminton team on Sunday won the country's Thomas Cup title for the first time in 73 years with a stunning 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia in the final. No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history.

“The 'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players,” said PM Narendra Modi during interaction with the badminton contingent for Thomas Cup and Uber Cup.

"I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat,” added Modi.

Watch the video here!

The athletes also expressed their gratitude to the country and prime minister for the motivation and said that they were determined to win the medal during the finals.

“It's been a happy moment for us because we won Thomas Cup after 73 yrs. There was pressure during the quarter-finals as we knew if we lose, we won't get the medal. We were determined to win throughout the various phases,” said Badminton player HS Prannoy during interaction with PM Modi.

Similarly, the 14-year old Badminton champion Unnati Hooda said that the favourite thing about PM Modi is that he never differentiates between a medalist and a non-medalist and celebrated the achievements in sports.

“What motivates me the most is that you never discriminate between medallists and non-medallists. I have learned a lot in this tournament. Next time, the women's team also has to win,” ANI quoted 14-year-old shuttler Unnati Hooda, during interaction with PM Modi.

“Our athletes will always be proud to say that we have the backing of our Prime Minister. This is unmatchable. I am very happy with the way he spoke to us right after our match. This will motivate all players to do well,” said Thomas Cup champion Kidambi Srikanth.

