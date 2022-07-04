The corona virus pandemic hit everyone badly, and people had much difficulty procuring basic necessities. Most shops were closed during the lockdown, and a few open medical shops happened to be out of stock of vital medication. That’s when Shailendra Tanwar felt that there was a definite requirements that had to be met. Though he had this concept in his mind several years ago, the pandemic hit his plans, which could be brought to fruition only recently.

Mr. Shailender felt combining pharmacy and grocery will help citizens not struggle to purchase regular stuff and travel to different locations. Only a few pharmacies open early and work late to meet the demands of the public. With the fuel prices increasing, this could be your one-stop shop for all customer needs. This concept picked off very well in tier two cities, and he would like to explore other regions of the country as well. Even metropolitan cities could benefit from this concept.

The founder of this venture is Mr. Shailender Tanwar, who happens to be the director of Imagine. He holds a B-tech degree and a master’s in business administration. With expertise in business and a highly qualified professional who has known people’s hardships at close quarters, he believes in making the change. He has envisioned that We chemist stores in chhatarpur delhi pharma company has to climb the ladder of success nationally.

The We Chemist has now become a brand with several branches with turnover in millions, and you will find that it has managed to have a successful run. Several people appreciate that they can now not waste time going to various places to shop when everything is under one roof that meets their needs.

The need for such initiatives is to help the locals flourish as well asenable the economy to grow because it adheres to “make in India” concept that the prime minister repeatedly stressed. It will provide employment to several people and means to earn money they uplift their families. This employment generation is a huge boon for people who happened to have lost jobs and livelihood during the pandemic. They were left to fend for themselves with very little means.

In the next three years, Mr. Shailender Tanwar plans to open 100 stores across the country. He has also already strategized on making this plan a reality with like-minded people. The idea has already reached the masses, and the business has taken off. We Chemist will give hope to several people to think on a positive note.

Shailender Tanwar says we all should lead a purposeful life of Hard Work and compassion. As an organization, we have been successful because of our hard work the good wishes of the people that we have helped along the way. I am deeply indebted and grateful to Balraj Tanwar who is my Loving Father and all time Investor & My 24 Hour Hard Working Team Kavinder Sejwal, Lalit Tanwar, Naveen Tanwar, Raj Pandey, who have all played an important role in this Organisation This team working with us from day one. My team is multi tasking they help in our all running setup in delhi from bottom of heart. I want to say big thanks to whole my Team it was impossible without these peoples. We are committed to “Expand Pan India” for years to come.

(Above mentioned article is Consumer connect initiative, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)