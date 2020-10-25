We did not achieve anything from Kargil war: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has pinned responsibility on "certain Generals" in the Pakistani Army for dragging the country into Kargil war with India and highlighted how Pakistan soldier were without food and weapons during it.

Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistani Prime Minister during the 1999 India Pakistani war, said, "People who were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of ur soldiers in Kargil..it was a call by few generals....we were thrown into war. It painful for me to learn when our soldier at peaks, let alone food, didnt had weapons...lives were continued to be sacrificed but what did the country or community achieve."

The almost 3-month long war ended with decisive victory for India with the forces clearing Kargil sector of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani forces.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted, "Forces behind Kargil were the same forces who, to save face.... on October 12, 1999 plotted a coup in the country and martial law was declared. Pervez Musharraf and his cohort used the army for personal gains"

Sharif was speaking at 'Pakistan democratic movement' or PDM rally of 11 opposition parties in Quetta, Balochistan. This is the third such rally of PDM after the ones at Gujranwala and Karachi.

He also took on Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG of Pakistan's Spy agency ISI General Faiz Hameed, a subject which is taboo in the country with no politician touching it.

"General Bajwa stole the mandate of 2018 Pakistani elections...he made Imran Niazi as Pakistani PM which goes against the mandate," he said.

This is the secnd time, the three-time Pakistani PM Sharif publicly took the name of country's powerful army chief publicly and his involvement in Pakistani politics, a dare no civilian leader has done in last 70 years.