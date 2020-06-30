We don’t share data with any government, clarifies TikTok after India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile apps over national security and privacy concerns, TikTok India on Tuesday (June 30) released a statement saying it had been invited by the government to offer clarifications after it was blocked on Monday.

TikTok, which is the most popular video sharing app in India, said it was in the process of complying with the government order and "continued to comply with data privacy and security requirements under Indian law".

The government's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps underscores rising tensions between India and China on Line of Actual Control after the violent clashes on June 15 in Ladakh. It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were martyred in the attack.

TikTok India said in its statement that it had not shared any information of users in India with "any foreign government, including the Chinese government". TikTok India added "if we are requested to in the future we would not do so." The company also asserted that it placed highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

"We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users," TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said.

On Monday (June 29), a statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

"It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement read.

Here's the list of Chinese apps on phones which have been banned by the government:

1. TikTok

2. ShareIt

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU Battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy