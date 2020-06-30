हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese apps ban

We don’t share data with any government, clarifies TikTok after India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile apps over national security and privacy concerns, TikTok India on Tuesday (June 30) released a statement saying it had been invited by the government to offer clarifications after it was blocked on Monday.

We don’t share data with any government, clarifies TikTok after India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile apps over national security and privacy concerns, TikTok India on Tuesday (June 30) released a statement saying it had been invited by the government to offer clarifications after it was blocked on Monday.

TikTok, which is the most popular video sharing app in India, said it was in the process of complying with the government order and "continued to comply with data privacy and security requirements under Indian law". 

The government's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps underscores rising tensions between India and China on Line of Actual Control after the violent clashes on June 15 in Ladakh. It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were martyred in the attack.

TikTok India said in its statement that it had not shared any information of users in India with "any foreign government, including the Chinese government". TikTok India added "if we are requested to in the future we would not do so." The company also asserted that it placed highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

"We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users," TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said.

On Monday (June 29), a statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

"It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement read.

Here's the list of Chinese apps on phones which have been banned by the government: 

1. TikTok
2. ShareIt
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU Battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup 
12. Mi Community 
13. CM Browers 
14. Virus Cleaner 
15. APUS Browser 
16. ROMWE 
17. Club Factory 
18. Newsdog 
19. Beutry Plus 
20. WeChat 
21. UC News 
22. QQ Mail 
23. Weibo 
24. Xender 
25. QQ Music 
26. QQ Newsfeed 
27. Bigo Live 
28. SelfieCity 
29. Mail Master 
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
32. WeSync 
33. ES File Explorer 
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
35. Meitu 
36. Vigo Video 
37. New Video Status 
38. DU Recorder 
39. Vault- Hide 
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
41. DU Cleaner 
42. DU Browser 
43. Hago Play With New Friends 
44. Cam Scanner 
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
46. Wonder Camera 
47. Photo Wonder 
48. QQ Player 
49. We Meet 
50. Sweet Selfie 
51. Baidu Translate 
52. Vmate 
53. QQ International 
54. QQ Security Center 
55. QQ Launcher 
56. U Video 
57. V fly Status Video 
58. Mobile Legends 
59. DU Privacy 

Tags:
Chinese apps bantiktokTikTok banTiktok statementindia china border disputeIndia China faceoff
Next
Story

53 BSF personnel test positive for coronavirus in past 24 hours, total 354 active cases
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Vocal for Local debuts in Ladakh, Goods from here gets to sale in Europe