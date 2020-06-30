We don’t share data with any government, clarifies TikTok after India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile apps over national security and privacy concerns, TikTok India on Tuesday (June 30) released a statement saying it had been invited by the government to offer clarifications after it was blocked on Monday.
TikTok, which is the most popular video sharing app in India, said it was in the process of complying with the government order and "continued to comply with data privacy and security requirements under Indian law".
The government's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps underscores rising tensions between India and China on Line of Actual Control after the violent clashes on June 15 in Ladakh. It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were martyred in the attack.
TikTok India said in its statement that it had not shared any information of users in India with "any foreign government, including the Chinese government". TikTok India added "if we are requested to in the future we would not do so." The company also asserted that it placed highest importance on user privacy and integrity.
"We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users," TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said.
On Monday (June 29), a statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.
"It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the statement read.
Here's the list of Chinese apps on phones which have been banned by the government:
1. TikTok
2. ShareIt
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU Battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy