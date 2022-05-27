Champawat (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government on Friday announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state."We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa to implement this," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

"We will bring UCC for the people irrespective of them being from any religion and section of the society," Dhami assured during his address in Champawat.

Uttarakhand | We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa to implement this. We'll bring UCC for the people irrespective of them being from any religion & sect: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Champawat pic.twitter.com/WTk4M4MU14 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2022

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon.

However, a debate over the UCC has sparked in several states of the country, recently Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also backed it by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it `an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move`, and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party`s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.