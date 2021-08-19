We raised DA of govt employees to 28%, will increase Anganwadi workers’ wages: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (August 19) said that the state government has raised the dearness allowance of government employees to 28 per cent. He added that the government plans to enhance the wages of Anganwadi workers as well.

“The state government has increased the dearness allowance of government employees to 28 per cent (as per the Centre's mandate) with the effect from July 2021. The government will enhance honorarium to Anganwadi Workers / Anganwadi Helpers,” Adityanath said in the state Assembly.

The UP government yesterday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7301.52 crore to meet additional expenditure.

The supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the chief minister.

"It is only 1.33 per cent of the annual budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented by the government earlier," Khanna had said.

The Assembly was adjourned sine die today ahead of its scheduled conclusion on August 24. The House, whose first sitting was held on August 17, functioned only for three days.

Yogi Adityanath is likely to reach Delhi in the evening today to meet BJP central leadership, as per media reports.

Media sources said that he is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss party’s poll preparedness in the state.