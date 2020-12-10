We will block railway tracks if demands not met: Farmer leaders issue fresh ultimatum to Centre

In a fresh ultimatum to the Centre, the farmer leaders on Thursday announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met. The farmers, who have been agitating against the Centre's new agriculture laws, added they will announce the date soon.

Addressing reporters at the Singhu border where they have been protesting for almost two weeks to demand a rollback of the law, the farmer unions also reiterated that they will intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways leading to the national capital.

"We will block railway tracks if our demands are not met. We will decide on the date and announce it soon," farmer leader Boota Singh said at the press conference.

"Centre has admitted that laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a state subject, Central govt does not have the right to make laws on it," added Balbir Singh Rajewal, another leader.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points for almost two weeks seeking a repeal of the new laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged farmer union leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock over protests against the three new farm laws and said the government is ready for further discussions with them any time.

Addressing reporters along with his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal, Tomar also said he is hopeful of a resolution. "The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers," he said, a day after the farmer unions rejected the government's written proposal, offering a written assurance on MSP and amendment to few provisions in the new farm laws enacted in September.

The farmer unions also said on Wednesday they will intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways linking the national capital. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders for almost two weeks seeking repeal of the new laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

Tomar said it was not proper to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged the unions to return to the discussion table. "We gave our proposals to farmers after meeting them and therefore we urge them to consider those. If they want to discuss those proposals also, we are ready for that too," he said.

When asked whether the government would consider a new bill on the MSP system, the minister said the new laws do not impact the MSP system and that will continue.

Live TV

At the same media briefing, Goyal said, "We appeal our farmer brothers and sisters and the union leaders to end their protest and engage in dialogue with the government to resolve their issues." He said the government is very open and flexible to find an amicable solution for the benefit of India's farmers.