'We Will Fight This Battle': Congress Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi: Soon after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament, Congress leaders expressed their anguish and disagreement on the issue. Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the defamation case where he was sentenced to two years of jail.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh wrote that the party will fight the battle and will not be intimidated. "We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy, Om Shanti," tweeted Ramesh.

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5 March 24, 2023

Talking to the reporters, Congress party president Mallikarjun Karge took an aim at the ruling party and said that the BJP used all the possible ways to disqualify Rahul Gandhi but they (Congress party) will not stop and will go to jail if need to save democracy.

"They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy," ANI quoted Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge also informed that a meeting of senior party leaders has been scheduled at the Congress party office at 5 pm to formulate the strategy to proceed forward after the disqualification of Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took on Twitter and blasted out at BJP for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. "Termination of Lok Sabha membership of Mr. Rahul Gandhi is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Mrs. Indira Gandhi as well and had to face the consequences. Shri Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will be stronger now against this dictatorship," Tweeted Gehlot in Hindi.