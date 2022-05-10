Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (May 10) said that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will soon be revoked from entire Assam, as areas under it have been reduced in the state in the wake of improved law and order.

After presenting the President's colour to the Assam Police, Amit Shah said in his address that "the areas under the AFSPA have been reduced in Assam. We will make sure AFSPA is removed from all areas in the state."

"In the 1990s, AFSPA was implemented in Assam, it was extended 7 times. After 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, 23 districts in the state have been made AFSPA-free while it has been removed from over 60 per cent area of Assam," ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

He further said, "peace agreements are being done one after the other with extremist groups, distracted youth is joining the mainstream and parleys are being held with neighbouring states to resolve 7 decade-old issues."

According to Shah, Assam Police stood against the problem of extremism to maintain constitutional order. They faced guns with guns and brought the distracted youth to the mainstream then." Due to the efforts of the Centre and Chief Minister Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said, most of the militant outfits have entered into peace agreements.

The home minister said those who have surrendered and returned to the mainstream are being rehabilitated by both the Central and state governments, adding "The Assam Police has a glorious history and has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country."

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, awarded the Assam Police with the President's Colour in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the 'Alankaran Parade' ceremony here.

The flag is engraved with Assam's map and 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto.

Notably, Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive the President's colour, the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.

(With Agency Inputs)