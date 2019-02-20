We will not involve ourselves into tensions between India and Pakistan, says Saudi Arabia foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir

Saudi Arabia will not get involved into tensions between India and Pakistan without being invited by both the countries, said foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir on Wednesday.

In an interview to news agency PTI, the foreign minister said that India and Pakistan should de-escalate and resolve issues peacefully.

Speaking on the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, Adel al-Jubeir stressed the importance that those who committed the act must be held accountable and brought to justice.

He further said that nobody, except terrorists, benefits and wants to see armed conflict between two nuclear powers.

On the issue of India's stand to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar he said that any terrorist or anyone who supports terror must be designated by the United Nations (UN).

He also added that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement on UN designations was not against India's efforts to get Azhar banned.

