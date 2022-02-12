We will win in Punjab with a thumping majority: AAP's Raghav Chadha tells Zee News

New Delhi: All eyes are on Punjab as it heads towards the polling day to elect a new 16th assembly of the state, which is rightly called the Grainery of India. The focus this time is on issues concerning farmers’ income, employment and job creation for the youth, rehabilitation of drug abusers and reviving the rich industries of the state.

While all the key players including the veteran Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh’s alliance are running the race, the comparatively fresher outfit Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha is confident of a thumping victory in Punjab.

In a conversation with Zee Media, Raghav Chadha, AAP’s co-in charge for Punjab, ruled out even a possibility of a post-poll alliance because his party would not need it at all.

On being asked about the mood of the people in the state, Chada said that things are looking positive for the Aam Aadmi Party and for the first time, voters, who are fed up with the previous regimes are voluntarily looking forward to giving this new outfit a chance.

“The undercurrent is that the people of Punjab are so fed-up of the failed governments in the past that they are themselves saying that we want to give AAP a chance, they want to give us their next 5 years to bring about a revolution in Punjab,” said Chaddha.

This inclination that I see this time is because of the fact that the voters of Punjab had already seen Kejriwal’s Delhi model of governance, it is our exhibit, and this gives them the confidence to vote for us and it acts as a sample for us to show them what we are capable of,” he added.

When asked about a post-poll alliance plan, if needed, Raghav was quick to respond that his party will not need it at all as they will secure a majority in Punjab and make it ‘khushaal’ and ‘rangla’ again.

“We do not have a post-poll alliance plan because we are winning with a thumping majority this time, and will definitely form a government on our own. There’s no question of an alliance,” Chadha said.

Live TV