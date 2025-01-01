The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and raised multiple questions including whether the RSS thinks that the BJP is weakening democracy.

In the letter, Kejriwal questioned Bhagwat about whether the RSS condones the past misconduct of the BJP. He also raised concerns about BJP leaders openly distributing money and asked if the RSS supports the party's attempts to buy votes.

Additionally, Kejriwal expressed concerns about the large-scale suppression of Dalit and Purvanchali votes, questioning whether the RSS considers such actions acceptable in a democracy.

"Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal said.

On Monday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also accused BJP of attempting to manipulate Delhi voters and said, "BJP wants to cut the votes of the many Purvanchalis living in Delhi. One Vishal Bharadwaj of BJP gave applications for the deletion of voters' names in the Shadara constituency. When we raised our voices against it, then he stopped it."

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections approach, the rivalry between AAP and BJP has intensified, with both parties exchanging allegations against each other.

(With ANI Inputs)