A man was arrested on Friday after he tried to snatch a weapon of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The person has been identified as 28-yer-old Tehreen Shabir Dar of Umarabad in Pirbagh area of Srinagar.

Dar tried to snatch the weapon from Head Constable of 21 bn D-Coy at Nowhatta area of Srinagar. However, the alert soldier chased him and arrested him. The weapon has also been recovered.