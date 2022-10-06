Weather Forecast: IMD predicts heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and THESE states - Check update here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall spell over several states for the next few days. The Southwest Monsoons has withdrawn from many states, but the weather forecasting agency informed that many states are still likely to witness heavy showers under its influence. IMD in its latest weather forecast said, “Intense rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 08th October, 2022. Heavy rainfall spell likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.”

The Met Office said many states including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar may experience monsoon rain for the next few days. There is a possibility of monsoon rain in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Haryana, informed IMD.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of light to heavy monsoon rain in many areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till October 9.

The weather department also informed that light to heavy rainfall is expected in Andaman, Nicobar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh today, while Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will witness showers for two to three day. Rainfall will also continue in many states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal this week.

Check IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

- Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during 06th -09th; West Uttar Pradesh during 07th -09th and East Uttar Pradesh on 06th October, 2022.

- Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttrakhand on 07th & 08th and East Uttar Pradesh on 06th October, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on 06th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 06th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 06th - 08 th; Odisha on 06th & 09th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 06th -10th and over Mizoram & Tripura on 09th & 10th October, 2022.