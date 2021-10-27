Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 5 states, North India to see a dip in mercury

On October 25, the southwest monsoon completely withdrew from the country. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the withdrawal of southwest monsoon 2021 from the country is the fifth most delayed monsoon withdrawal during the 1975-2021 period.

But while SW monsoon has withdrawn, several parts of peninsular India will be getting widespread rain and thundershowers till October 30, the IMD said. Light to moderate with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are likely in some places of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, and Puducherry till October 30.

A cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move westwards, which can lead to a low pressure area over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Wednesday (October 27).

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between is likely to get heavy rainfall till October 29.

Isolated heavy rainfall has also been forecasted over Kerala and Mahe today (October 27).

On October 28 and 29, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh might receive heavy rainfall in isolated places.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran told ANI, "For next two days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted."

However, he added that there is no special warning as of now for fishermen for the next two days.The Northeast monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu while the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the country.

However, the weather will be dry in national capital for the next few days and mercury is also likely to dip. On Wednesday (Oct 27), Delhi-NCR woke up to a clear sky with the maximum temperature being pegged at 28 degrees Celsius -- four notches above the normal and minimum at 14.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The rest of the six days will have similar temperatures with a mainly clear sky. However, the temperature in North India, including Delhi, may fall to 12-13 degrees Celsius by November 1 or 2, IMD has forecasted.

(With Agency inputs)

