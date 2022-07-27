New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rain has been lashing Rajasthan, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a circulation system over eastern Rajasthan, which will have an effect on the districts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions for the next 48 hours. Central, West and South India are likely to see fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 3-4 days, reported the MeT department. In South, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala will see heavy rainfall in isolated places till July 30.

Widespread rain with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir during the 27th-30th; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the 27th-30th; Rajasthan on 27th; UP & Bihar during the 28th-30th; north Punjab and north Haryana-Chandigarh during 27th-30th July.

IMD has also predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 27th-30th July.

Meanwhile, following heavy rains in some parts of Telangana and in the wake of the forecast of more downpours, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference with district collectors and senior officials and asked them to be on alert.