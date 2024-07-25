Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes In Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Maharashtra today. An Orange alert has been issued predicting heavy downpours in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Goa.

On Thursday morning, parts of Delhi experienced rain, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year. The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 10.1 mm of rainfall from 5:30 am to 8:30 am. According to the IMD, more showers are expected throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8:30 am was 100 percent. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi until Thursday, indicating that rains will continue to lash the capital until July 28.

Heavy downpours in Maharashtra and Gujarat

The IMD has forecasted "extremely heavy rainfall" for Gujarat and Maharashtra today. Maharashtra is expected to experience intense rainfall until tomorrow, while Gujarat is bracing for heavy downpours over the next three days.

Mumbai, accustomed to heavy rains, has been particularly affected, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the state. The forecast for western and central India includes very heavy rainfall for Madhya Pradesh today and sustained heavy showers for Goa until July 27.

Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, is expected to experience heavy rainfall until July 28. Significant rainfall is also anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with alerts issued for Punjab and Haryana on July 25 and for Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Heavy rainfall in southern areas

In South India, Karnataka is forecasted to receive very heavy rainfall on July 25. Telangana will see heavy showers today, while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka can expect similar conditions until July 26. Kerala is projected to face heavy rainfall until July 27.

Eastern and northeastern states are also on alert. Odisha is expected to experience very heavy rainfall until July 26, with isolated heavy showers continuing on July 27 and 28. The northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, and Sikkim, is forecasted to receive isolated heavy rainfall on July 27 and 28.